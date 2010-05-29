Sinkewitz signs with ISD-Neri

Image 1 of 2 Patrik Sinkewitz keeps his head down and gets on with the job. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 2 of 2 Patrik Sinkewitz has signed with the Professional Continental team ISD-Neri. (Image credit: Rolf Jost / Insidesport)

Patrik Sinkewitz has found a team for the 2010 season. The German has signed a one-year contract with the Professional Continental team ISD-Neri. His first race will be the Tour of Luxembourg this coming week.

Sinkewitz was fired by T-Mobile Team in 2007 after testing positive for testosterone. He received a one-year suspension after co-operating with authorities and giving detailed confessions. Sinkewitz, 29, rode for PSK Whirlpool-Author in 2009.

“It is incredibly good to wake up and know why you are training,” he told the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

In his confession, Sinkewitz named teammates, doctors and other team personnel whom he said were also involved in doping. His return to racing was not always well-greeted by the peloton, but Sinkewitz said he can live with that. “I'm not afraid of anybody. I know what I have done, but I can look at myself in the mirror.”