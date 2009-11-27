Singlespeed worlds registration to open in December

John "Fuzzy" Mylne rides to a singlespeed win. (Image credit: High Cascades 100)

The Rotorua Singlespeed Society (RSS) will soon open registration for the 2010 Singlespeed World Championships to be held in Rotorua, New Zealand, on October 22-24, 2010. The race will be held in conjunction with the first Rotorua Bike Festival.

Entries for Singlespeed Worlds will be taken starting on December 31 at midnight local New Zealand summer time. According to organizers, anyone can enter, but entries will be strictly limited.

Leading up to the worlds, Kiwi racers will have a chance to fine tune their form at the 2010 New Zealand Singlespeed National Championships on April 24 in Queenstown.

In the more immediate future, this weekend November 28-29, the Australians will contest their singlespeed nationals. The Hunter Mountain Bike Association is hosting the race at its newest trail network, Awaba in the harbour side city of Newcastle.

For more information on worlds, visit www.sswc10nz.com, for more information on New Zealand nationals, visit www.qmtbc.co.nz, and for more information on Australian nationals, visit www.twentysixinches.com/ssnats.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.