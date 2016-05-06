Simon Yates remains on roster for Criterium du Dauphine - News Shorts

Image 1 of 2 Simon Yates made the breakaway during stage 14. Image 2 of 2 That's a wrap - The Cannondale Pro Cycling team finish their training camp in Tenerife (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Yates stays on Orica-GreenEdge's Dauphiné team

Simon Yates remains on the Orica-GreenEdge roster for the Criterium du Dauphine despite his uncertain future after a positive test during Paris-Nice.

The Orica-GreenEdge rider tested positive for Terbutaline on the final stage of the French race with the team doctor failing to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

The UCI has confirmed that the rider has not been suspended, adding that, "as per the UCI’s Anti-Doping Rules, such substance does not entail the imposition of a provisional suspension."

Cyclingnews understands that the Orica-GreenEdge team has submitted their case to the UCI and is awaiting a ruling on whether the rider will be able to return to racing or will face a sanction. Yates’ next race was set to be the Dauphine in June, and he remains on the provisional roster until further notice. Orica-GreenEdge were not available for comment.

Behind the scenes on Mt Teide with Cannondale

The Mt Teide has been a popular destination for teams looking to train at altitude at any time of the year and the Cannondale outfit is one of those that have headed down to the Canaries this season.

The team first headed to Tenerife in February and returned in April, bringing together all three of their Grand Tour leaders. Cannondale has put together a behind the scenes look of their earlier training camp, with insights from coach Sebastian Weber, nutritionist Nigel Mitchell and riders Rigoberto Uran and Simon Clarke – who are both riding the Giro d’Italia.

