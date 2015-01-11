Silver medal for Ewan further confirmation of talent

Image 1 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) battle for the green and gold jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Countered by Ewan! (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 The men's national road race podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

In 2014, Caleb Ewan came home with the gold medal from the Australian national championships in the U23 road race and criteriums. In his first attempt at the elite level, the 20-year-old won silver in the road race and criterium to claim the only medals for Orica-GreenEdge at the championships. Since its debut in 2012, Orica-GreenEdge had won the green and gold jersey three years straight and despite losing the jersey, the team's sports director Matt White was pleased with the result.

"I am happy with the ride," White said after the race. "A 20-year-old has run second at his first national championships in the pros, the guys rode tactically well and the form is there just as we want it to be at this time of the year."

"We came here to win but with two silver medals from Caleb and two great rides, we can't be disappointed."

Despite starting the race as a dedicated worked for the team's leaders, an opportunistic Ewan took advantage of having made the final break of the day and benefited from Michael Hepburn burying himself on the final two laps.

"I gave it my all and I really tried to keep that little group together to the end to make sure it came down to a sprint," Ewan said after the race. "It was the same scenario as last year in the under 23's. I knew no one really wanted to take me to the line but I just needed to play it well, not use too much energy coming downhill to bring [the break] back together."

Having started the 2015 season with three straight wins at the Bay Crits, Ewan added that wasn't expecting to end the day with a silver medal it was disappointing to have been so close to winning the race after going solo over the final climb on the last lap.

"I really wanted this and today when the team gave me the opportunity in the last three laps I just found a little bit extra,” Ewan said. "To be honest I am devastated. It would have been such a dream start to my career to get the green and gold for my first year as a professional and to come so close, it’s really hurting.

"I’ll come back here, probably for the next 15 years and hopefully one day I can get the jersey."