Shimano 'would be honoured' to supply Soudal-Visma superteam amid future sponsor speculation

Could we see this combination again? Jumbo-Visma's Cervélo bikes ran Shimano groupsets up until the end of the 2022 season

If the ongoing rumours prove to be true surrounding a merger between two of pro cycling's biggest men's teams, Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep , one of Specialized or Cervélo and SRAM or Shimano would be forced to lose a spot among the upper echelons of the WorldTour.

Rumours broke of a merger between the two teams on September 24, and much of the attention since has focused on the potential movement of riders such as Primož Roglič, as well as who would become the title sponsor of the team.

The original rumours comprised two existing sponsors: Soudal, the European sealants, adhesives and polyurethane foams manufacturer; and Visma, the Norwegian business software and information technology-related development and consultancy, but two of the world's biggest brands, Apple and Amazon, have also been rumoured to be coming on board. The latter Amazon is reportedly ready to plunge €15m into the team to become a co-title sponsor.

But what about equipment sponsors? Currently, Jumbo-Visma ride aboard Cervélo bikes; a sponsorship deal that was announced in October 2020, began on January 1, 2021, and was extended indefinitely later that same year. Toward the end of the 2022 season, the team swapped their agreement with Shimano, who supplied groupsets, wheels and sister-brand Lazer's helmets, in favour of what was widely believed to be a more financially lucrative deal with SRAM, who now supply groupsets. The wheel supply moved to Cervélo's sister brand Reserve, and Lazer continued to supply helmets.

Over at Soudal-QuickStep, Specialized provides the bikes, and has done so since 2006. Eight days before Jumbo announced the aforementioned 'indefinite' deal with Cervélo in 2021, Specialized committed to QuickStep until at least 2027 with Patrick Lefevre describing the brand as "impeccable as a partner". Specialized also supplies the brand with its Roval wheels and cockpits, as well as S-Works tyres, shoes and helmets. Groupsets are supplied directly by Shimano in another longstanding deal that began in 2016.

If the two teams merge, it's unclear what would happen to existing sponsorship agreements, but there wouldn't be room for two groupset suppliers, two bike suppliers, two helmet suppliers and so on, so some brands would be forced to miss out.

There are a few scenarios that could play out. First, if as former UCI president Brian Cookson predicted when speaking to GCN , the merger is actually structured as a takeover, it's likely that the team that is 'taken over' – reportedly Soudal-QuickStep – would forego its agreements and the team that remains – Jumbo Visma – would keep its sponsors in place. If reports are correct, this would see the new superteam use Cervélo bikes and SRAM groupsets, leaving Specialized and Shimano to find new agreements elsewhere.

Second, there could be something of a negotiation between the new team management and the current suppliers of the two parties to ultimately choose their preference. This could also lead to a Cervélo x SRAM continuation, but could also lead to Specialized or Shimano taking one or both of those spots.

Third, there's a chance it could mean the new superteam is forced to scrap all existing agreements and sign new deals in every aspect of equipment supply. The existing suppliers would undoubtedly be involved in that conversation, but this could ultimately open up the floor to outside applicants too.

Regarding the groupset supply, a Shimano spokesman told Cyclingnews that currently, he "knows nothing," about what agreements, if any, are being made but that the brand would "always be honoured to support any endeavours that they see us fitting their balance for," later adding "it's always great to see riders as the top levels compete on Shimano groupsets."

Of course, that doesn't go any way to confirming any involvement on Shimano's part, nor does it provide any confirmation that the merger is set to happen, but it's interesting to know that despite SRAM taking over its spot as Jumbo Visma's supplier at the start of this season, Shimano would be open to taking it back.

When approached by Cyclingnews, SRAM refused to comment.

At the moment, despite Shimano being used by 14 of the 18 WorldTour men's teams bikes, Shimano only has a direct groupset sponsorship agreement with three teams. These are FDJ, Team DSM, and Soudal-QuickStep. Some teams have their groupsets supplied by the bike sponsor, while the remaining teams including UAE Team Emirates buy their groupsets aftermarket, albeit at a discounted price. SRAM also supplies three WorldTour men's teams, and Campagnolo occupies the final spot.

If the two teams do merge, existing Jumbo-Visma mechanics will undoubtedly be crossing their fingers that the new team continues to run Cervélo bikes with SRAM groupsets, following their mammoth groupset overhaul just a year ago to get bikes ready for the winter training camps, which saw 180 Cervélo bikes needing new groupsets in a little over a month.

Specialized also refused to comment when contacted, and Cervélo is yet to respond, so we can only speculate on their intentions should a merger take place, but given both brands have signed longstanding deals with their respective teams, it's unlikely either would be willing to give up their place at the top of the WorldTour lightly.

Whatever happens, this winter's equipment sponsor merry-go-round is shaping up to be a turbulent one, especially with Ridley having lost its place at the ProTeam Lotto-Dstny too.