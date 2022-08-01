Sergio Higuita shows Vuelta a Espana intentions on Tour de Pologne uphill finish

Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) provided a real indication that he is on track for a GC bid in the Vuelta a España as the Colombian national champion outpowered all the favourites in the Tour de Pologne's first hilltop finish at Przemysl.

No sooner had he won the Volta a Cataluña this spring, Higuita stated that his only Grand Tour objective for 2022 would be the Vuelta a España, which starts on August 19.

After a six week spell away from racing since finishing second overall at the Tour de Suisse, on the same day he turned 25, Higuita showed at the Tour de Pologne that he is already on top of his game for the autumn.

The final Mur de Huy-like ascent at Polymail is very different to the mountains of the Pyrenees and Asturias that await Higuita and the rest of the Vuelta a España this August. But Higuita has already proven his Vuelta a España credentials. In 2019 he won a stage in the Sierras of Madrid and has developed into a stage race rider, especially since his move to Bora-Hansgrohe for 2022.

“This year I'm much more mature as a racer," Higuita said after pulling on the leader's yellow jersey thanks to a four-second advantage on Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

"Looking at the Vuelta, of course this makes me feel very motivated. It's my fifth win of the season, too, so this is turning into a really great year for me."

Higuita's season is indeed exceptional, with wins as early as the Volta ao Algarve in February and then in Catalunya in March and Romandie in late April, prior to his June performance at the Tour de Suisse.

"I did a good TT there, then I was at altitude for a month and then came here, so we'll see how the Vuelta goes,” Higuita said with optimism.

“It's got some really steep climbs early on in the first part."

Higuita's performance on such climbs in Pologne was impressive and he is aiming for overall victory in the week-long central European WorldTour race.

"I hope I can do well in the time trial, it's a kind of uphill TT which suits me a bit better," Higuita said.

"I'll try and do as well as I can there to be on the podium at least and maybe to win."