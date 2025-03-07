Sergio Higuita sustains forearm fractures in training crash

Sergio Higuita faces a month out of action after suffering multiple fractures in a training crash on Thursday. He sustained fractures in his forearm, including the radius and ulna bones of his right arm and bruises on his left knee and left shoulder.

In addition, stitches were applied to a cut on his right shin and upper lip.

His team XDS-Astana announced the news on Friday, adding that Higuita estimates his recovery time to be one month following surgery on his arm.

”Yesterday, during a long training session, after riding for about four and a half hours, a heavy downpour started. I was trying to find a place to stop and wait for the rain to pass, but at some point, I lost control of my bike and fell on the slippery road. It was a very bad crash,” Higuita said in a team release.

“Today, I underwent surgery on my right arm, where I have a fracture. The estimated recovery time is about a month.”

The Colombian climber joined the XDS-Astana in 2025 for a two-year contract, as the team is on the hunt for UCI ranking points in 2025 to ensure the team retains its WorldTour place for 2026-2028.

The transfer to a new team was made after a three-year stint with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe where he claimed stage wins at the Tour de Romandie, Tour de Pologne and Itzulia Basque Country in addition to taking the overall title at the 2022 Volta a Catalunya.

This year he started with the early season races in Australia - the Villawood Men's Classic, the Tour Down Under, the Surf Coast Classic and the Cadel Evans Road Race. Then illness struck at the UAE Tour when he did not start the fifth and final stage of the WorldTour race.