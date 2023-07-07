Sep Vanmarcke retires with immediate effect

Sep Vanmarcke has retired immediately from professional cycling after a cardiac scan revealed scar tissue on his heart which could lead to further complications.

The Belgian had an abnormally high heart rate detected while riding and a subsequent MRI confirmed the presence of scar tissue. Further racing could risk heart failure, forcing the Belgian to abruptly end his career.

Israel-Premier Tech made an official statement on Friday in which Vanmarcke directly addressed those who supported him over a 14-year career.

“I would have liked to have raced at the highest level for a few more years and achieve more great performances together with IPT in the biggest races. It is very sad and painful to announce the end of my career in this way,” said Vanmarcke, understandably disappointed. “At the same time, I am grateful that the problems with my heart were discovered in time.

“I’m going to take the time now to be with my family, to accept the situation and think about what I want to do in the future. My whole life has been all about cycling. Cycling will always be my passion.”

Vanmarcke’s career highlights came at the 2019 Bretagne Classic where he attacked in the final kilometre to take his first WorldTour win and at the 2012 Omloop het Nieuwsblad, the race that burst his career into life with a sprint victory ahead of Classics legend, Tom Boonen.

The nine wins in the 34-year-old’s career don’t, however, paint a picture of the calibre of cobbled racer he was. Vanmarcke made a name in animating the classics, often coming so close to victory in both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, two of cycling’s Monuments.

Vanmarcke finished in the top six of Roubaix on five occasions, coming closest to victory in 2013, when only three-time Hell in the North winner Fabian Cancellara could beat him in the velodrome sprint.

“When I pinned a number for the first time back in 2003, I never dared to dream about having a professional career,” said Vanmarcke. “I ended up living that dream for 14 years, with highs and lows.”

Vanmarcke constantly persevered both on and off the bike in a career that was ultimately characterised by bad luck with crashes and punctures often deciding his fate for him, including in the race that every Belgian dreams of winning, the Tour of Flanders.

Despite being so modest about his abilities, Vanmarcke finished twice on the podium, at De Ronde, beaten on both occasions by a modern great in Cancellara in 2014 and Peter Sagan in 2016.

“I wasn’t the super talent, but with dedication and hard work, I was able to compete with the best riders in the biggest races for years. I got to know many people and cultures all over the world and have been to places I never heard of before.”

His last win and only for Israel-Premier Tech came at the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic in 2022, but a podium place at this year’s Gent-Wevelgem behind the Jumbo-Visma duo of Wout Van Aert and Christophe Laporte showed promising signs for the Classics specialist.

His General Manager, Kjell Carlström, spoke in high praise of his value to the team and their disappointment in his unfortunate retirement.

“In the three years Sep has raced for Israel-Premier Tech, he has become an integral member of our family and we are sad to see him retire in this way,” said Carlström. “Our absolute priority is Sep’s health and we are grateful that this complication was detected now. We will continue to support Sep in this period of transition as he determines what he would like to do next.

“I want to thank Sep for everything he has done for the team. We are incredibly grateful for the passion and leadership skills he has demonstrated in his time with us, and it has been an absolute pleasure to have had Sep race in IPT colors.”