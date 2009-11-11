Sedun to join Astana as director in 2010
Russian is experienced former professional rider
Dimitri Sedun has been named as a Directeur Sportif for Team Astana in the coming year. The Russian will join Italians Giuseppe Martinelli and Guido Bontempi at the Kazakh ProTour team.
Sedun, 38, is married to pro cyclist Nicole Brändli. He is a former pro rider himself, having ridden for teams Roslotto, De Nardi and MAT from 1996 to 2001.
He was a sports director of the women's team Acca Due, where he worked with Brändli, Zulfiya Zabirova, Diana Zilute and Edita Pucinskaite. He has also worked with the Brazilian cycling federation.
