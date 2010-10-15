Sébastien Chavanel signs with Europcar

Sébastien Chavanel (Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf)

Frenchman Sébastien Chavanel will join the ex-Bbox Bouygues Telecom team Europcar in 2011, AFP reported today. The 29-year-old sprinter will rejoin team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau, for whom he rode in the first four seasons of his professional career.

The younger brother of Sylvain Chavanel made his start with Vendée U, the development team of Brioches La Boulangère, before stepping up to the professional team in 2003. He remained there through 2006, leaving the then-Bouygues Telecom for Française des Jeux. Chavanel has raced with FDJ for the past four seasons.

Chavanel, 10th at Paris-Tours, will make a strong replacement for sprinter William Bonnet, who left Bbox Bouygues Telecom for FDJ.