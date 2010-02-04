Scientific study on altitude training

A meadow and mountains line this section. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)

The Center for Integrative Human Physiology of the University of Zurich is planning a scientific study to investigate the effects of altitude traning (live high - train low) on performance. For this purpose, it is seeking a total of 30 endurance athletes to participate in the study, taking place in September and October.

Enrolled subjects will spend eight full weeks living in altitude facilities (nitrogen houses) located in Premanon (30 min drive north from Geneva) in the Jura mountains in France. This location was chosen among others because of its excellent training facilities/surroundings. The nitrogen houses were built to accommodate elite athletes and the personnel, which is used to working with elite athletes.

The study will be conducted double blinded, meaning that neither athletes nor scientists will know if they are the group living at altitude or at sea level. 15 athletes will be chosen to serve as experimental group (exposed to altitude) and another 15 athletes will serve as controls (not exposed to altitude).

Experiments include performance tests, blood sampling, assessment of total blood volume and two muscle biopsies. No special training activities are required, but will be structured/recommended by experienced cycle coaches on a daily basis. Athletes will have no expenses during the stay and a small amount paid as compensation.

For further information please contact Prof. Dr. Carsten Lundby from the Center for Integrative Human Physiology (ZIHP) of the University of Zurich, e-mail: carsten.lundby@access.uzh.ch.