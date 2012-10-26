Schwalbe Euro Four Cross Series announced for 2013

Image 1 of 5 A four cross racer in Leibstadt (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 2 of 5 European four cross championships in Afan (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 3 of 5 A four cross racer in Afan (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 4 of 5 Four cross racers in the Euro 4X series (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 5 of 5 Four cross racers in action (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series)

The Schwalbe Euro Four Cross Series will be back for 2013. In its third year with Schwalbe as title sponsor, the series will run over three rounds on some of Europe's top four cross tracks.

The Euro 4X Series was created four years ago to provide a vital step for riders between national events and the World Cup series. The 4X ProTour has now replaced the World Cup Series, but the Schwalbe Euro 4X Series still provides a vital learning ground for riders to gain experience and race at international events before taking on the ProTour.

2012 Euro 4X Champions Scott Beaumont and Katy Curd are already confirmed to be back to defend their titles in 2013. Tomas Slavik, Joost Wichman, Mechura Brothers, Felix Beckeman, Lucia Oetjens, Anneke Beerten and Celine Gros will be fighting for the overall title.

However, as mentioned, this series is not just about the stars of the sport. It was created to give riders a great opportunity to sample international events, without the pressure of world competitions. The atmosphere is relaxed, and the pro riders will be on hand to offer advice and help to new riders in the series.

In 2012, over 250 riders took part in the Schwalbe Euro 4X Series and in 2013, still more are expected.

Round 1 will be in Winterberg, Germany on May 19, 2013. The permanent track in Winterberg Bike Park, provided an opening round in 2012 with close racing and action from start to finish.





Round 3 will be held in Leibstadt, Switzerland on August 11. Its 4X track features a permanent Bensink start gate, clubhouse and massive LCD TVs in the clubhouse that show all races live.

For more information, visit www.euro4xseries.com.