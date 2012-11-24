Schurter and Vogel continue as Scott-Swisspower leaders in 2013

Image 1 of 5 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) in action (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 2 of 5 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) triumphs in Saalfelden, Austria (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 3 of 5 Robin Gemperle will race for Scott-Swisspower in 2013 (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 4 of 5 Manuel Fasnacht will race for Scott-Swisspower in 2013 (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 5 of 5 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

The Scott-Swisspower mountain bike team finalized its roster for the 2013 season. The squad will continue to enjoy the support of both Scott and Swisspower next season, and it has added two young riders to its roster while saying goodbye to another.

Cross country world champion Nino Schurter will continue to lead the team along with fellow Olympian Florian Vogel.

Two juniors are joining the team: Manuel Fasnacht and Robin Gemperle ,while the team's former juniors Dominic Zumstein and Andri Frischknecht will stay with the team as they both make the move to the U23 ranks. Fasnacht was 10th in the junior world championships in 2012 and was the Swiss U17 junior champion. Gemperle won the 2012 BMC Cup in the U17 category.

All of the team's racers will continue to be under the management of Thomas Frischknecht and the coaching of Nicolas Siegenthaler.

Roger Walder is leaving the team. After completing his military service, he will focus on his studies. One of his best results during his time with Scott-Swisspower was winning the European junior title in 2010.