Save the Children and Tour de France stars team up for Somalia

Score one for Norway! Edvald Boasson Hagen wins his first-ever Tour de France stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Save the Children Norway is holding an online auction with several signed cycling jerseys from this year’s Tour de France in order to raise funds for the Horn of Africa, where the worst drought in 60 years has led to an acute lack of food and water. The signed jerseys come from HTC, Sky, Liquigas, and one especially signed by Edvald Boasson Hagen.

“Any children fleeing hunger and war in Somalia are arriving at the camp exhausted and clinging to life. It's having a huge impact on children. After the trauma of walking for weeks with very little food, they need to settle and get some routine back into their lives.” said Prasant Naik, head of Save the Children in Kenya.

Ten million people, including millions of children, in the affected regions are thirsty, hungry and desperate. They are in acute danger of malnutrition and without help, many will die. Families flee from their homes, only to arrive in already overcrowded refugee camps.

You can bid for one of the jerseys below in an online auction, which ends on August 14.

These are the items:

Team Sky Special Edition Tour de France 2011 jersey – signed by the Tour de France team: Edvald Boasson Hagen, Geraint Thomas, Ben Swift, Christian Knees, Rigoberto Urán, Xabier Zandio, Juan Antonio Flecha and Simon Gerrans.

Edvald Boasson Hagen’s Special Edition Team Sky TdF 2011 jersey – signed by Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Liquigas-Cannondale jersey signed by the Tour de France team: Ivan Basso, Maciej Bodnar, Kristian Koren, Paolo Longo Borghini, Daniel Oss, Maciej Paterski, Fabio Sabatini, Sylwester Szmyd and Alessandro Vanotti.

HTC-Highroad jersey signed by the Tour de France team: Mark Cavendish, Bernhard Eisel, Lars Bak, Peter Velits, Tejay van Garderen, Danny Pate, Matthew Goss, Tony Martin and Mark Renshaw.

