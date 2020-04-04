Ride the Tour of Flanders with Johan Museeuw - Video

Johan Museeuw won the Tour of Flanders three times and Paris-Roubaix three-times, an extraordinary enough feat to earn the Belgian strongman the nickname 'Lion of Flanders.'

His Flanders victories came in 1993, 1995 and 1998, while his triumphs in Roubaix took place in 1996 - the year Mapei-GB went 1-2-3 with Museeuw, Bortolami and Tafi - 2000 and 2002.

Museeuw was a master of the long solo breakaway and often used the 'bergs of Flanders to launch his devastating moves. In the video above, the Lion of Flanders gets back on his bicycle to give viewers a first-hand account of his victories and an inch-by-inch reconnaissance of the famous climbs on which he built his own legend.