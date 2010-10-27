Sanchez insists Spanish sports stars win due to hard work

Image 1 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) awaits the start. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Pro men's podium (l-r): Lars Boom (Rabobank), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Olympic champ Samuel Sanchez happy for his compatriot's win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Spain has a number of top world class athletes dominating various sports and it is all due to hard work, insists Olympic road race champion Samuel Sanchez. But the Euskaltel-Euskadi team leader knows that the country's run of good luck might not last for forever.

"Right now Spain is on top with people like Fernando Alonso, Rafa Nadal, Alberto Contador, myself. But it's a cycle. Everything has its purpose, and it is a success achieved through effort," he said in Cancun, Mexico, where he will race the Cancun Cycling Challenge-2010 this weekend.

The Spaniard is happy to be in Mexico for his last race of the 2010 season before taking a break and then beginning preparation for the Tour de France 2011. "The weather in Cancun is perfect for sports, the temperature is perfect and there are good roads,” he said, according to the EFE news agency. After Cancun, Sanchez will “devote myself entirely to France."

Sanchez also added that he has “One hundred percent confident” in Alberto Contador and he hopes that the doping investigation against the Tour de France winner “is resolved as soon as possible.”

The Cancun race also stars Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso, Andy and Fränk Schleck, Alexander Vinokourov and Romain Kreuziger.