Sanchez angry after not being selected for World Championships

Image 1 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Samu Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) waits to begin racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Samuel Sanchez has vented his anger after not being selected for the World Championships, suggesting that the Spanish team will be weaker without him.

National coach Javier Minguez has opted to build the Spanish team around Alejandro Valverde, with Alberto Contador refusing a place in the squad despite winning the Vuelta a Espana and being selected by Minguez. Sanchez won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was fourth in the 2006 and 2009 World Championships.

Sanchez has been forced to watch the racing in Ponferrada from his home in nearby Ovieto despite finishing sixth in the Vuelta.

“I think it's normal not to happy when you're not selected. The thing which struck me most was the lack of tact. If you're not selected for a technical reason, you can accept that but not anything else,” Sanchez lamented to Spanish newspaper Marca.

“I would have appreciated a call the day before the list of riders was announced to be told that I wasn't going to the Worlds.”

“I finished the Vuelta feeling very good. If I wasn't in shape, I could understand it but I can't understand why you'd leave at home a guy with the legs that I have. I don't think they've done what is best for the team. I think the team has lost potential without me. For my name and my legs.”

Hoping to stay with BMC in 2015

Sanchez will end his season with BMC riding Il Lombardia and the Tour of Beijing. He was a late signing for 2014 after the collapse of the Euskaltel team but hopes to stay with the US team for 2015.

“Were negotiating. My number one option is to stay with BMC but I'm not excluding other teams. I'd like to stay because I know the BMC team now. I've fitted in well and know how everything works. It's a great team and I'm happy. I think we can continue to do well and show that I've got good legs.”

