Trending

Samuel Sanchez targets 2011 Tour de France podium

2010 Tour fourth placing only regret for Euskaltel rider

Stage winner Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the podium.

Stage winner Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the podium.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Samuel Sanchez is enjoying the last few days of his vacation before joining Euskaltel-Euskadi's first team get-together this coming Monday, and starting the training which he hopes will put him on the podium of the Tour de France.

Related Articles

Sanchez feels top five Tour finish in reach

Sanchez inspired by Vuelta time trial win over Menchov

Sánchez cracked bone in Tourmalet stage crash

Sanchez renews with Euskaltel-Euskadi