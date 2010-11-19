Samuel Sanchez targets 2011 Tour de France podium
2010 Tour fourth placing only regret for Euskaltel rider
Samuel Sanchez is enjoying the last few days of his vacation before joining Euskaltel-Euskadi's first team get-together this coming Monday, and starting the training which he hopes will put him on the podium of the Tour de France.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy