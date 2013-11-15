Samuel Sánchez: I’ve got no offers
“At the moment I’m an Euskaltel rider for the next two seasons”
Samuel Sánchez has confirmed that he does not yet have a deal in place for next season. Despite recent reports linking the Spaniard to UnitedHealthcare and the new Wanty team in Belgium, the Euskaltel rider has told Biciciclismo.com, “I’ve got no offers, I’ve had no conversations with any team.”
