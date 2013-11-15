Samuel Sánchez: I’ve got no offers

Image 1 of 3 Spain's Samuel Sanchez in relaxed mood at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in time trial mode (Image credit: AFP)

Samuel Sánchez has confirmed that he does not yet have a deal in place for next season. Despite recent reports linking the Spaniard to UnitedHealthcare and the new Wanty team in Belgium, the Euskaltel rider has told Biciciclismo.com, “I’ve got no offers, I’ve had no conversations with any team.”



