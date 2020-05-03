Sam Bennett, Haas, Alaphilippe and the most 'clicked' riders - Podcast

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, we catch up with Sam Bennett on living in lockdown and how he envisages the year unfolding. We also chat with Nathan Haas with the Australian providing us with his selection of tunes to listen to while training indoors.

There’s time to also check with our women’s editor Kirsten Frattini on the latest developments in the women’s peloton – including the Bigla-Katusha story and how the team face closing.

Hosts Ed Pickering and Daniel Benson also discuss the merits and the draw backs surrounding eRacing, while we talk all things Alaphillipe with the Frenchman set to be the cover star on next month’s edition of Procycling magazine. We share who the top ten riders are on CN according to 'clicks' and Ed takes us through the process of how Procycling determine the cover stars throughout the year.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.

