Saiz: The best thing to do is forget

Image 1 of 5 Saiz (r) and former Tour de France director Jean-Marie Leblanc clashed at times about the approach against doping. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Liberty Seguros director Manolo Saiz was also arrested in Puerto (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Manolo Saiz arrives for the Operacion Puerto trial (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 5 When Saiz said he wasn't finished with cycling we weren't expecting this (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 5 Tinkoff has refuted reports of a deal with Saiz (pictured) (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

In his first interview since being cleared of a crime against public health at the conclusion of the Operation Puerto trial two weeks ago, former ONCE and Liberty Seguros team boss Manolo Saiz has described himself as much sadder man than he was before the Puerto investigation started in 2006. Asked about his next move, he said “the best thing I can do is forget and move on”.





He went on to describe himself “more subdued, thoughtful, much more insecure and affected in many other ways”. He admitted the extensive media coverage had impacted on him, saying the Puerto case created more headlines than terrorist activities and political corruption. “But you just have to accept it and turn the page,” he said.

Now 53, Saiz believes he still has time to return to some kind of role within sport and, “if something suitable turns up”, perhaps even cycling. In his opinion, he added, the world of cycling “is in exactly the same position as every other sport”, explaining “there are many more good people in it than bad.”