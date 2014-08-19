Sagan leads Cannondale at Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan with fans at the start (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 2 of 4 Serial green jersey winner Peter Sagan heads for the start on his Cannondale Slice RS (Image credit: Robin Wilmott / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 4 Former teammates Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) leads Kennaugh through the rain (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Peter Sagan will spearhead Cannondale’s efforts in this year’s Vuelta a España with the team looking for stage wins in their final grand tour.

Sagan, who won his third green jersey at the Tour de France in July will target stage wins in the Vuelta before gearing up for the World Championships next month. Sagan's only other participation in the Vuelta came in 2011, when he won a total of three stages and finished fourth in the points classification.

Sagan will be joined by Italian Alessandro De Marchi, who won the most combative rider of the 2014 Tour de France award. Damiano Caruso will lead the team in the mountains and target a stage win and a place in the overall classification.





Oscar Gatto, George Bennett, Maciej Bodnar, Paolo Longo Borghini, Matthias Krizek and Guillaume Boivin make up the rest of the team.

The Vuelta a España starts Saturday with a team time trial in Jerez de la Frontera. The race concludes on September 14.