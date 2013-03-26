Sagan ends Cavendish’s sprint hopes on stage 1 of De Panne

Image 1 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took the initiative to attack ahead of the final 10km (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 33 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 33 Tom Boonen logged some quality racing kilometers in De Panne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 33 Peter Sagan celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 33 Damien Gaudin (Europcar) puts in a dig (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 33 Sagan says sorry to Arnaud Demare for a close-quarters sprint (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 33 Peter Sagan initiates the winning move on stage 1 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 33 Koen Barbe (Crelan-Euphony) took the sprint jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 33 Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 33 Tom Boonen tests out his legs on stage 1 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 33 Tom Boonen puts the hammer down in Driedaagse De Panne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 33 Sagan's had no luck with the podium champagne this week (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 33 Tom Boonen gets some help from Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the sprint after forcing the breakaway (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 33 Sylvain Chavanel (OPQS) had two different, clashing scarves to stay warm (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 33 Oscar Gatto bares his arms on a cold day in Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 33 Omega Pharma Quickstep sets a brisk tempo (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 33 The peloton awaits the start of the Driedaagse de Panne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 33 Race leader Peter Sagan (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stretched the peloton out (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the sprint on stage 1 of De Panne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 33 Arnaud Demare falls just short of beating Sagan (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 33 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) shows his pro skills (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 33 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) put in some hard efforts (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won just ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 33 Peter Sagan checks ot see the damage his attack has caused (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) launches a move (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 33 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was strong on the finale of stage 1 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 33 Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini) seems oblivious to the winter weather (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium after stage 1 of the 2013 Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) enjoys all Belgium has to offer (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 33 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) not exactly enjoying himself on stage 6 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The first day of the Three Days of De Panne is often a difficult stage to control and so it was proven: Mark Cavendish was left empty handed after he and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team succumbed to the power of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in Zottegem

Omega Pharma-QuickStep came into the stage with three clear aims: Tom Boonen needed miles ahead of the Tour of Flanders, Sylvain Chavanel had hopes of defending his 2012 title and Mark Cavendish was looking for his first individual win since the Tour of Oman.

However, Cavendish was unable to make the split with Sagan attacked for the final time on the run into Zottegem. The Slovakian champion went on to pull away a group containing Chavanel and Niki Terpstra and then take the stage win and race lead.

"It wasn't necessarily a difficult day, it was more a difficult day to control," Cavendish said as he sat on the steps of the Omega team bus.

"The wind wasn't really in a direction that could make a difference but it was a difficult direction to ride in, with mostly a headwind.

"We had two guys up there at the end and we were active the whole day. That guy [Sagan] is pretty unbeatable right now though. He’s one of a generation and he’s super, super good. He’s making us all look like juniors."

Though missing the stage win, the team came away with a few promising moments: Boonen slightly eased the nerves of his team with a show of strength in the Flanders hills, while Chavanel’s overall hopes remain on course. The Frenchman’s closest rival for the overall could well be his teammate Terpstra, who finished in the same time. The final day’s time trial is likely to decide the overall title.

Cavendish has shown his form in De Panne in the past. In 2008 and 2009 he won back-to-back stages, and on both occasions they were the second and third stages of the race. Omega Pharma-QuickStep are the most complete team in the race, and throughout stage 1 they controlled much of the action, with Boonen reeling in a dangerous move from Gaudin, and Chavanel always in the thick of the action. Luck wasn't on their side at times as both Nikolas Maes and Iljo Keisse suffered untimely punctures.

However, the team simply had no answer for Sagan’s aggression, and at times he appeared to be playing with the opposition.

"It should be a sprint tomorrow and we'll see what happens," Cavendish said, adding that "the form is good and I'm really happy. I was going well in San Remo and physically I went well on Sunday so my form is good.

"We wanted to do something on the GC here and if it came back for a sprint then we'd ride for a sprint, but today wasn't a day we could control for a that. It was always going to break up."