Sagan downplays GP Quebec and Montreal chances

Image 1 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Peter Sagan contemplates his answer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Peter Sagan during the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Peter Sagan with Romain Bardet, Greg Van Avermaet and Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 TV interview time for Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Peter Sagan about to head out on a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champion Peter Sagan has downplayed his chances of a podium result at the WorldTour one-day races GP de Quebec and GP de Montreal with the Tinkoff rider citing a lack of racing. The 25-year-old was second at the inaugural edition of the GP de Montreal in 2010 and then won the race in 2013 with 2016 marking his return to the double header after missing the last two years.

Sagan will start the races with just one race day in his legs, the Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France, since July's Tour de France and his appearance in the cross-country mountain bike at the Rio Olympic Games.

"I feel good. I'm very happy to be here again. I was here already three times. It's a nice race, everybody's saying it. Very well organized. Now I don't know what I can expect. After Rio, I did a little training and then I was sick for one week after Plouay," said Sagan.

With the Doha World Championships taking place next month, Sagan explained that he will be looking to gain racing miles in Canada and doesn't expect to feature at the pointy of the races.

"I'm here more to train. We'll have to see how I feel in the race but I don't know what to expect. We still have a long time before the world championships. I need to race more," added Sagan. "My schedule up to then is the European championship and the Eneco Tour. It's still far away. I might do a wheelie in crossing the line. But maybe not this year. Maybe next year."

For the GP de Quebec and Montreal race preview, click here and for the start list, click here.