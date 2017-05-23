Sagan and Kittel train at altitude in USA ahead of Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan enjoying his time on the podium Image 2 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) Image 3 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates stage 1 victory Image 4 of 5 World champion Peter Sagan looking resplendent in the rainbow jersey of world champion Image 5 of 5 Marcel Kittel in the green points jersey

Following the Tour of California, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) have decided to stay on in the United States for a spell of altitude training. According to Belgian newspapers Het Laatste Nieuws and Het Nieuwsblad, Sagan will train in Utah while Kittel has headed to Colorado.

Sagan has been out in the United States since the beginning of May and spent time training up at Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada on the border between California and Nevada. Now he will travel to Utah for two weeks as he makes his final preparations for the next part of his season. Sagan will return to racing at the Tour de Suisse next month before a tilt at a sixth green jersey at the Tour de France.

"Peter has done more altitude training in the past in the United States, always with good results afterwards," Bora-Hansgrohe press officer Gabriele Uboldi told Het Laatste Nieuws. "Peter will train for 12 days, also accompanied by his wife so he can prepare in peace for the second part of the season."

Kittel will have company at his altitude training camp in Utah with teammates Zdenek Stybar, Fabio Sabatini and Jack Bauer staying stateside along with a mechanic and a coach. Like Sagan, Kittel spent some time at altitude in the United States ahead of the Tour of California. Kittel is set to use the five-day Ster ZLM Toer as his final preparation for the Tour de France in July.

Both Kittel and Sagan won a stage each during the Tour of California, which was won overall by LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett ahead of Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).