Ruth Corset's gap atop the NRS women's standings is closing
Former national road champion is hopeful but realistic about regaining series crown
After an ultra-competitive Battle on the Border last weekend, the 2010 Australian national women's road champion and 2012 NRS Champion Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling) still holds a narrow lead in the overall series standings, but the gap is closing.
