Rusch, English to race MTB Enduro - Red Centre

The Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro - Red Centre, a five-day mountain bike race, will start on Monday, May 10 as hundreds of riders descend on Alice Springs, in the Northern Territory of Australia, for a week of riding, racing and socializing. The stage race will wrap up on May 14.

The race will run all week in and around Alice Springs. Now in its third year, it has attracted nearly 250 professional and recreation riders from throughout Australia and overseas and is a way to see the scenic MacDonnell Ranges.

"The riders just love coming to Alice Springs," said Event Manager Sam Maffett from Rapid Ascent. "For many of them it is their first time to the Red Centre and so the landscapes and environment are unique. Add to that the fact that there is some terrific riding on the local trails that are challenging but enjoyable plus a friendly atmosphere. Many say it is the best holiday they've ever been on!"

The competition at this year's event is expected to be especially fierce with a large number of Australia's best riders once again attending the event. Leading the charge is expected to be the reigning 24-hr Solo World Champion Jason English from Port Macquarie, but not having been to the event before may make things a little tough for English with the 2009 race winner Ben Mather and the 2008 race winner Adrian Jackson also attending in addition to a number of other elite male riders.

On the women's side of things, reigning 24-hr Solo World Champion Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) from the USA is racing. Rusch is the three-time World Champion and has previously been dubbed the "Queen of Pain" due to her ability to keep racing through the pain barrier, a fact that has helped her accrue a long list of international race victories and experiences. Rusch won't have it all easy though with the 2009 race's second place Jodie Willet keen to take home the 2010 leader's yellow jersey.

MTB Enduro - Red Centre formed a new partnership with sponsor Ingkerreke Commercial just in time for the start of the event. Ingkerreke Commercial Services specialise in building services, steel construction and municipal services to a wide range of corporate, government and private clients across Central Australia. An Aboriginal Corporation with 25 years experience, Ingkerreke aim to maximise Indigenous employment, in particular developing trade apprentices.

Last year, the race was known as the Anaconda MTB Enduro.

For more information on the race, visit www.RedCentreMTBEnduro.com.