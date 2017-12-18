Rowe back on the bike at Team Sky camp

Image 1 of 5 A smiling Luke Rowe with Sky teammate Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome and Luke Rowe chatting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski, Luke Rowe and Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luke Rowe continues to recover from a seriously broken leg he suffered in a recreational accident in August, attending the recent Team Sky camp in Mallorca and riding his bike with the team for the first time since his injury.

Rowe suffered 20 fractures in his lower right leg and foot when he jumped straight-legged into low water while whitewater rafting on his brother's stag-do in August. Surgeons fitted an 800-gramme metal rod in his shin and warned him he may never race again. Before this week Rowe's recovery was limited to using Zwift to keep his fitness up, and along with underwater treadmills, rowing machines and daily physiotherapy, he is slowly making his way back to full health.

"So far it's been fairly plain sailing," Rowe said in a post on the Team Sky website. The 27-year-old Briton made his comments on Sunday, relaxing after three hours on the bike. "Every date or goal I've been given I've managed to beat, so that results in me being back on the bike way ahead of schedule."

Although doctors told Rowe he might never race again, his recovery has exceeded all expectations, and he told Cyclingnews last month that he hopes to return in time to compete in the Commonwealth Games in Australia next April. His return to riding outside with his teammates is a big step in the right direction for both his physical recovery and morale.

"Being out here with all the lads, getting back to it - I love it," he said. "I'm obviously not training as hard as them or doing the same hours they are, but doing a bit of what they're doing and being a part of the whole scene here is sweet. It makes you feel a bit more like a piece of the puzzle, as opposed to a piece of furniture.





Rowe said his focus on the gym work, something that was never a priority before his injury, allowed him to strengthen some of his past weaknesses.

"Some guys are in to it, some guys aren't, and I wasn't prior to the accident," he said. "But it helps you work on your weaknesses; my core and back were slightly weak, but now I've had time to flip that on its head. Hopefully that will help me long term - that's a big piece of the puzzle.





Despite Rowe's seemingly quick recovery from multiple fractures to both his tibia and fibula, neither he nor Team Sky are pushing his return.

"There's no real return date," Rowe said. "We'll just take it day-by-day, week-by-week. As soon as I can be back I'll be back, and whether that's in two, four, six or eight months, when the date's right the date is right.



