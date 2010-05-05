Roulston focused on improving health for Tour selection

Hayden Roulston fresh from his strong performance in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

New Zealand’s Hayden Roulston is hoping to recover from an illness that has dogged him since last month’s Paris-Roubaix, in order to prove himself worthy of HTC-Columbia’s Tour de France roster selection. Roulston was forced to miss last week’s Tour of Romandie and admits he probably shouldn’t have contested Roubaix, where he finished an impressive 10th.

“I’ve still got time to be at my best and make the Tour team for July,” said Roulston. “I’m confident I will do this and that’s what’s driving me now, to get healthy, strong again, and come back fighting.

“It’s been a huge shame as I missed the Tour of Romandie last week and also I’ve missed out on really enjoying my time with my family,” he added.

Roulston was sick heading into Roubaix but said he ignored the issue while he focused on a strong performance in France. He originally tried to resume training after the event, but has since spent two weeks trying to recover after the Spring Classic.

“I’ve been really sick since Paris-Roubaix with on and off flu type symptoms and have really struggled with my health,” he said. “Heading into Roubaix I didn’t want to even acknowledge to myself how sick I felt, and looking back maybe I shouldn’t have raced but I really wanted too and I’m thankful I did as I had a good race, but know I could have had an even better result if I hadn’t been so sick; it really took it out of me.”

While the Amgen Tour of California is on Roulston’s schedule for May, he will monitor his condition as he returns to training this week before making any decisions on the United States of America race. “The team still wants me to go but I have to get well and have missed some training so will see how this week goes,” said Roulston.