Rosskopf renews with BMC in 2017

Image 1 of 5 Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Joey Rosskopf (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 BMC's Joey Rosskopf gets a bottle from the team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Joey Rosskopf (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Joey Rosskopf excelled during the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah this year. (Image credit: Hincapie Racing Team)

Joey Rosskopf renewed his contract with BMC Racing for the 2017 season. The American's future on the WorldTour was up in the air in August, but overall victory at the Tour du Limousin helped seal his place with BMC for a third season.

"I'm super excited for the chance to stay with BMC Racing Team," Rosskopf said. "I just want to keep making steps forward and get better at competing at this level. I assume we'll be doing even more UCI WorldTour races next year but that's the goal, it's a super high level of racing.

"I learned a lot from being in the position of leadership at the Tour du Limousin, winning the first stage and defending throughout the race. It gives me confidence and I feel really good about racing for the rest of this season and next year."

Rosskopf had a successful start to his cycling career racing with American domestic teams Mountain Khakis, Team Type 1 and Hincapie Sportswear before joining the WorldTour with BMC in 2015.

Although his individual and overall victories at the Tour du Limousin were his first in two seasons, he did have strong performances at Criterium du Dauphine, winning the team time trial in his first season with BMC, and he was sixth overall at the Tour of Utah this year. He also raced in support of the team's overall contenders at the Vuelta a Espana last year and the Giro d'Italia this year.

"It is a pleasure to announce that Joey Rosskopf will remain with BMC Racing Team," General Manager Jim Ochowicz said in a press release.

"Joey has been developing well in the two seasons he has been with us, which he proved with his Tour du Limousin victory, so it was an easy decision to keep him in our ranks. I look forward to seeing Joey continue to learn and develop as a rider with BMC Racing Team."