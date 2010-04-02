Rossi's B sample negative for CERA

Vania Rossi and partner Riccardo Riccò (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) announced that the examination of Italian cyclo-cross rider Vania Rossi's B sample has returned a negative result for EPO-CERA.

CONI released the news on its website on Friday with the statement, "In the B sample analysis for Vania Rossi, conducted in the period from March 29 to April 2, 2010, the minimum levels of CERA required to meet the World Anti-doping Agency's (WADA) criteria have not been found."

Rossi,26, tested positive for CERA in a doping control conducted at the Italian cyclo-cross national championships on January 10. The original test, carried out by CONI, satisfied WADA's criteria for a positive result, and Rossi was provisionally suspended from competition on January 29.

Rossi, the 2007 and 2008 Italian national cyclo-cross champion, has continued to maintain her innocence since the announcement of her A sample positive.

CONI confirmed that the results of both the A and B sample analyses had been verified by the WADA-approved laboratory in Chatenay-Malabry, France. CONI's prosecutor will re-examine the case before deciding what further action can be taken.

At the time of the competition and test, Rossi was the partner of Riccardo Riccò, and she is the mother of their son. Riccò was thrown out of the 2008 Tour de France after a positive doping test for EPO-CERA. He has since served his suspension and returned to competition.