Riccò splits with girlfriend Rossi over CERA positive

Riccardo Riccò is reported to have split from his domestic partner and Italian cyclo-cross rider Vania Rossi in the wake of her positive test result for EPO-CERA at the Italian cyclo-cross Championships.

The Italian Olympic authority (CONI) announced on January 29 that Rossi had tested positive for the substance in a sample taken at the Italian cyclo-cross championships on January 10. Rossi was handed an immediate preliminary suspension and is currently awaiting the results of B-sample tests.

Riccò, who has a baby son with Rossi, indicated that the length of the couple's separation will hinge on the outcome of disciplinary action against Rossi.

"I am disappointed with my girlfriend and there can be no reconciliation until Vania is shown to be innocent of the allegations that were raised," said Riccò, according to Italian website Tuttobiciweb.com.

Rossi has continued to maintain her innocence since the announcement of the original result.

Riccò is currently serving his own suspension for the use of CERA at the 2008 Tour de France. He will be free to return to competition next month with Italian squad Ceramica Flaminia when his ban ends on March 18.

Last month, he had denied any involvement in Rossi's positive test.

