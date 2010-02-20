Rosseler claims first victory for RadioShack

Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack) solos to victory in stage four, the first win for his team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While several of Team RadioShack's stars have already racked up podium finishes in the team's inaugural 2010 season, the team's Belgian rouleur Sébastien Rosseler claimed the first-ever win for the American ProTour squad on Saturday in Portugal's Vuelta ao Algarve.

The 28-year-old Rosseler, known for his time trialing ability, soloed away from a six-rider break with 28 kilometres remaining in the fourth stage and crossed the finish line in Tavira, Portugal 20 seconds ahead of his breakaway companions.

"I told Séba to attack as the peloton was coming closer," said team director José Azevedo. "It was better to attack when the gap was still three minutes than when it was one minute. It was hard for Séba, but he is so strong!"

"Never give Rosseler 100 meter advantage, you will not catch him," added team director Dirk Demol. "We saw that he was the strongest rider [on the] uphill. With fast guys like [Mickael] Delage and [Iljo] Keisse [in the break], we could not take any risks. What a strong guy Rosseler is! The course was very hard, but he impressed us the whole day.

"I think we have not yet seen the best of him. Séba is one of our key riders for the Classics. I think he will be ready for it."

The Vuelta ao Algarve stage win marks Rosseler's seventh victory as a professional rider, five of which have come in time trials. In 2009 Rosseler garnered two wins, claiming the time trial stages at the 4 Days of Dunkerque and the Tour of Belgium.