Roma Maxima race presented by RCS

Image 1 of 2 The Roma Maxima logo (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 2 The Roma Maxima route for 2013 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Italian race organisers RCS have presented their new race, the Roma Maxima, which replaces Giro del Lazio on the calendar.

The Giro del Lazio was last run in October 2008 after it was postponed from its original March slot in the calendar. However after a five year absence RCS has confirmed that the new incarnation of the race will take place on March 3.

The race will start from the Roman Forum before heading towards the official start to the racing on the Via Appia Antica, part of the Appian Way, the “Queen of the Long Roads”.

After that, the 180 kilometre race will move towards the Castelli Romani through Rocca Massima, Rocca Priora, Campi di Annibale, Albano Laziale and Cappuccini, finally finishing in the spectacular setting of the Roman Forum on Via dei Fori Imperiali, in the shadow of the Coliseum.

The race takes place a day after another one of RCS’ flagship events, Strade Bianche.

“We received 140 proposals from 22 countries, including Italy, UK, USA, Portugal, France, Canada and Holland," an RCS statement read in connection to the event’s new name.

“The winning project combines a strongly evocative name with an elegant and aggressive logo. The name “Roma Maxima” shows the magnificence of Rome and the image of the city to the world, reflecting values that are easily recognised abroad from the cycling community and beyond.”







