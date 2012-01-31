Roelandts gets green light for rollers

Image 1 of 3 Jürgen Roelandts happy to be at the Lotto-Belisol dinner table again (Image credit: andre greipel) Image 2 of 3 Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) in Adelaide hospital follwing mass crash at the Tour Down Under stage one. (Image credit: Jürgen Roelandts) Image 3 of 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) speaks to the press. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Jürgen Roelandts, who sustained a neck injury at the Tour Down Under stage one, has been given good news during a hospital examination in Herentals, Belgium, on Monday. The Lotto-Belisol rider was told that his fractured cervical vertebra was healing well and that he would be able to return to light training on the rollers.

"The fracture is healing well and Jürgen can switch from a stiff to a more supple neck collar," a Lotto spokesman said. "His shoulder still hurts, though. In two weeks, there will be another scan."

Two weeks after his crash, Roelandts will thus get back to light indoor training and limit his losses in terms of shape. The Belgian continues to hope that he will be operational again for Tirreno-Adriatico in March. He is one of the most important men of Lotto's lead-out train for sprinter André Greipel.