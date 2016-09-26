Rodriguez not ruling out racing in 2017, agent says

Image 1 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain) crosses the finish line for the final time in his career (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes his move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) got a gap but it wasn't enough (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrated his last race in Spain with his family (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha fourth at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The agent representing Joaquim Rodriguez has told Cyclingnews that the Catalan star has not ruled out continuing racing in 2017.

Back in early September, reports emerged of Katusha’s decision to oblige Rodriguez to take part in the autumn Classics in Italy this week. Rodriguez had retired after the Olympic Games road race, in which he finished fifth.

But Rodriguez was then reportedly told by his trade team that he is down to race in Milan-Turin, the Giro de Piamonte and Il Lombardia. Rodriguez currently figures amongst the list of provisional starters for the Italian Monument on Saturday, which he has won twice.

According to Rodriguez's agent Angel Edo, the unexpected late season obligation has caused Rodriguez to re-think his decision to end his 16-year career. Although retirement as planned remains an option, Rodriguez is contemplating the possibility of extending through to 2017.

Rumours emerged a few weeks back that Rodriguez might be considering racing with the new Bahrein team, but Edo preferred to open up a whole range of possibilities.

“We are not ruling out anything right now,” Edo told Cyclingnews. “Nothing is signed with anybody and there are lots of different options on the table.”

“Joaquim wanted to retire in the Olympics, but this obligation to race in Italy has changed his point of view. He wants to leave the sport in the way he wants to leave it.”

According to Edo, Rodriguez has continued training but his current condition is a complete incognito “compared with those riders who’ve taken part in the Vuelta and other more recent races. He’ll do his best, but after two months without racing it’s going to be uncertain what level he will be at. His morale isn’t good, though.”