Roche pleased with Tourmalet ride

Image 1 of 3 Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) shows who's team boss on the Tourmalet. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) got changed after finishing 12th on the stage. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 3 Nicholas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) got changed after finishing 12th on the stage (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Though he was barely able to talk at the summit of the Col du Tourmalet, Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) managed to communicate, between coughing fits, that he was “happy enough” with his ride at the Tour de France.

The Irishman placed 12th on the stage to move up to 15th overall, which leaves him on course for the target he set himself prior to the start of the Tour of placing in the top 15.

“It was really, really fast from the valley,” said Roche. “And it’s such a hard climb, and I’m just so breathless now. My chest’s burning with the cold air.

“I’ve been on the limit, giving the maximum everyday,” he added. “But this was amazing today. It’s a monument in cycling this climb, and the weather’s made it epic. It was a race for a lot of things, the last big opportunity for climbers to move up the general classification, and a race for the stage and the yellow jersey.”

Roche finished two places ahead of his teammate, John Gadret, the rider with whom he had a spectacular falling out after Monday’s stage to Bagnères-de-Luchon when the Frenchman failed to follow team orders by neglecting to assist his leader when he punctured. They are closely bunched on general classification, too, with Gadret two places behind Roche in 17th.

Not that Roche was thinking about Gadret at the summit of the Tourmalet. “I’m happy today,” said Roche. “It was a hard day, but I climbed well.

“I wanted a strong and focused ride up it, and I’m satisfied enough with how it went. There were a lot of big names dropped. I thought about the climb yesterday. I thought that I couldn’t think about the general classification placing, I just had to do the best ride I can do. So I’m happy enough.”

Roche also paid tribute to the two riders who dominated the stage, who are set to finish first and second on general classification: Alberto Contador (Astana) and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).

“Contador and Schleck are two amazing riders,” he said. “I’ve known Andy since we were young riders, and he’s got better and more mature every year. I remember the Giro in 2007, when it was my first Grand Tour, and he was flying.

“Now he’s fighting for the Tour de France with Contador - it’s been an amazing race, and it’s a dramatic and exciting finale. I hope it’s an attractive race for everyone watching.”