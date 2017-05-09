Roberto Heras' state compensation of €724,000 confirmed

Image 1 of 6 Roberto Heras celebrates victory at the 2003 Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Roberto Heras with the 2003 Vuelta winner's trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Roberto Heras during his time with Liberty Seguros (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Roberto Heras (Liberty Seguros) on the atack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Liberty Seguros in the Vuelta leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Vuelta leaderRoberto Heras (Liberty Seguros) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Almost 18-months after a Spanish court decreed Vuelta a España winner Roberto Heras should receive €724,000, the compensation has been confirmed according to Spanish newspaper AS.

"The sanction was the direct, immediate and exclusive cause of the termination of employment contracts and sponsorship. [It caused him] to be deprived of working as a professional cyclist during the time of the contract, regardless of whether the termination of those contracts involved third parties," read a statement from the supreme court.

Heras won his fourth Vuelta a España title in 2005 only to have his title overturned due to a positive EPO test from the penultimate stage. However, Heras successfully appealed in June of 2011 at a civil court of Castilla y León with the Spanish supreme court upholding the decision in December of the same year. The Spanish cycling federation then reinstated Heras as the 2005 Vuelta winner. Heras appealed that his samples were mishandled.

Heras launched his legal suit against the Spanish cycling federation and the Spanish Sports Council (CSD) in December 2013, claiming €1 million in loss of earnings. In January 2016, the Spanish state was sentenced to award Heras €724,000 in compensation for loss of earnings. A definitive outcome of thee sentence wasn't expected to be reached until 2018 at the earliest.

Heras was fired by Liberty Seguros and suspended for the positive test in 2005 with the Vuelta his last competitive race. In 2009 he won the Brompton World Champion title and recently raced several mountain bike events.

During his career, the now 43-year-old also finished top-five at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, won the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and ten stages of the Vuelta.

