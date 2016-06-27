Rio mayor delivers completed velodrome to Olympic committee - Gallery

The venue faced delays and contractor issues, but it will be ready for the Games in August
After several fits and starts, the velodrome for the upcoming Rio Olympics has been completed and "delivered" to the Olympic Committee in a ceremony on Sunday. Rio de Janiero Mayor Eduardo Paes joined Rio 2016 Organising Committee members at the Olympic Park to present the completed venue to International Olympic Committee Executive Director Christophe Dubi.
Serious concerns over whether the velodrome would be finished on time arose last month when Tecnosolo, the construction company building the venue, filed for bankruptcy protection, leading the Rio de Janiero government to cancel the company's contract. Another company that had been acting as a sub-contractor, Engetécnica, took over the project.
The organising committee for the Games insisted at the time that the velodrome would be completed by the end of June and would be ready for the track programme, which is scheduled for August 11-16.
Delays in the construction of the velodrome caused the organisers to cancel a test event scheduled for March, and UCI President Brian Cookson expressed concern that the venue would not be available for training ahead of the Olympics. But the organising committee appears to have delivered on its promise of a late-June completion; the venue was ready for the racers to test out on Sunday.
