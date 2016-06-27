Trending

Rio mayor delivers completed velodrome to Olympic committee - Gallery

The venue faced delays and contractor issues, but it will be ready for the Games in August

Cyclists train at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, President of the Rio 2016 Organizing Committee and Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes unveil a plaque at the delivery of the Olympic Velodrome to the Rio 2016 Committee at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, alongside Carlos Arthur Nuzman, President of the Rio 2016 Organizing Committee, delivers the Olympic Velodrome to the Rio 2016 Committee

The Olympic Velodrome in Rio.

An outside view of the completed Olympic velodrome in Rio.

The Olympic Velodrome in Rio.

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

The Olympic Velodrome in Rio.

Construction was underway in February at the Rio Olympic Velodrome for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood

Construction was underway in February at the Rio Olympic Velodrome for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood

Cyclists make a test during the inauguration of the Velodrome of the Olympic Park, in Rio de Janeiro

International Olympic Committee Executive Director Christophe Dubi (2nd-R), Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes (R), Carlos Arthur Nuzman (L), president of the local Olympic Games Organizing Committee and by Brazilian Sport Minister Leonardo Picciani (2nd-L), during the inauguration of the Velodrome

International Olympic Committee Executive Director Christophe Dubi (LR) and Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes, during the inauguration of the Velodrome of the Olympic Park

The Olympic Velodrome in Rio.

The Olympic Velodrome in Rio.

Cyclists train at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

Cyclists train at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

Cyclists train at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

Cyclists train at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

Cyclists train at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

Cyclists train at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

A Cyclist trains at the newly delivered Rio Olympic Velodrome at Olympic Park

Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes (L) accompanied by Carlos Arthur Nuzman (C), president of the local Olympic Games Organizing Committee and by Brazilian Sport Minister Leonardo Picciani (R) delivers a speech during the inauguration of the Velodrome of the Olympic Park in Rio

After several fits and starts, the velodrome for the upcoming Rio Olympics has been completed and "delivered" to the Olympic Committee in a ceremony on Sunday. Rio de Janiero Mayor Eduardo Paes joined Rio 2016 Organising Committee members at the Olympic Park to present the completed venue to International Olympic Committee Executive Director Christophe Dubi.

Serious concerns over whether the velodrome would be finished on time arose last month when Tecnosolo, the construction company building the venue, filed for bankruptcy protection, leading the Rio de Janiero government to cancel the company's contract. Another company that had been acting as a sub-contractor, Engetécnica, took over the project.

The organising committee for the Games insisted at the time that the velodrome would be completed by the end of June and would be ready for the track programme, which is scheduled for August 11-16. 

Delays in the construction of the velodrome caused the organisers to cancel a test event scheduled for March, and UCI President Brian Cookson expressed concern that the venue would not be available for training ahead of the Olympics. But the organising committee appears to have delivered on its promise of a late-June completion; the venue was ready for the racers to test out on Sunday.