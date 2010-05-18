Riis denies contract with SunGard

Bjarne Riis clutches Fabian Cancellara as the Swiss bursts into tears after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bjarne Riis has denied that he already has a contract with SunGard to sponsor Team Saxo Bank for the coming year, but did not deny the possibility of the American-based company taking over.

“I've heard rumours that SunGard is our new main sponsor. But the fact is that we have not signed anything,” he told sporten.dk. “I can only say what I have always said, namely that I am confident in the team's future.”

Riis and team CEO Trey Greenwood are in the US for the Tour of California. Riis's comments contrast with those of Greenwood, who recently told sporten.dk that the rumours were “totally false” and that it would be, ”totally untrue that we would be close to closing negotiations with SunGard.”

Saxo Bank announced the beginning of the year that it would end its sponsorship as of the end of 2010. SunGard signed on as a minor sponsor this season.