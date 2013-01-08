Report: Rodríguez tells manager to expedite release from Katusha

Image 1 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez loses his cool and howls for joy as he crosses the line to win his first ever Monument at Il Lombardia in a torrential downpour. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 2 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) climbs with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) at the Tour of the Basque country (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is world number one. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez is the leader at Katusha. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) salutes the crowds. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodríguez has reportedly asked his manager to begin the process of getting a release from Katusha, after the Russian team was left out of the UCI WorldTour for 2013.

According to El Pais, Rodríguez who in 2012 was the world's number one ranked rider for the second time in his career, was in contact with his manager Angel Edo on Sunday asking him to begin negotiations with Katusha for a release from his contract. Terms within his current contract allow him to move on should the Russian team not have a place in the UCI WorldTour.

Indications were previously as such that the Spaniard would wait for a decision from the Court of Arbritration for Sport after the team appealed the UCI's move on December 15.

The Spanish daily also reports that the 33-year-old has come to terms with another team for three years. Which team that is remains unknown.

Reports are mixed as to when CAS will begin to consider Katusha's appeal but El Pais suggests that the process could being this week.