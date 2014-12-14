Report: Rabottini confirmed positive for EPO

Image 1 of 3 Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) being chased by the devil (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The national podium with Formolo, Nibali and Rabottini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Dario Cataldo, Pete Kennaugh and Matteo Rabottini (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

According to a brief report published by Gazzetta dello Sport, a counter-analysis carried out in the Cologne anti-doping laboratory has confirmed Matteo Rabottini has tested positive for EPO.

The Neri Sottoli rider was caught in an out of competition control carried out on August 8, with the UCI confirming his A sample was positive for EPO on September 12, just hours after Rabottini was named in the Italian squad for the World Road Championships.

Rabottini was suspended from racing by the Neri Sottoli team but has always denied taking EPO, insisting that there were no anomalies in his UCI Biological Passport.

The Neri Sottoli team has yet to receive confirmation of the counter-analysis but is ready to terminate Rabottini's contract and begin legal action for damages. Rabottini's positive has led to Neri Sottoli being suspended by the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) and has put their wild card invitation to the 2015 Giro d'Italia at risk.

Rabottini won the climber's jersey and the stage to Piani dei Resinelli at the 2012 Giro d'Italia and was the Neri Sottoli team leader in this year's Giro d'Italia, finishing 17th overall. He finished third in the Italian national road race championships in June, behind Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale).

He is expected to face a disciplinary hearing in Italy and risk a two-year ban from competition.