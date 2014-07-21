Report: 2017 Vuelta a España to start in Nîmes

The Arena of Nimes made a nice backdrop for sign-in. (Image credit: Gregor Brown/Cyclingnews.com)

According to reports in Spanish media outlets, the director of the Vuelta a España, Javier Guillén, has announced that the grand tour will start in Nîmes in 2017.

"No doubt, the 2017 Vuelta will start from Nîmes," Guillén said. "It is to increase our internalization and we are thrilled. We find here art, Roman culture, flamenco, bullfighting and all those similarities that unite us. It is a magnificent place and we are delighted."

Guillén was inspired by a bullfight in 2012 involving José Tomás and the race director then set about ensuring the grand tour would start in the French city.

The Vuelta is also reportedly set for a Portuguese start in 2016 with Oporto currently finalising arrangements. The 2015 details have not yet been announced.