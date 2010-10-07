Renshaw tastes a different type of speed in Bathurst

Image 1 of 3 Mark Renshaw holds on tigh in the back of a Ford Performance Vehicles Ford Falcon GT around his home circuit. (Image credit: Justin Deeley/inetpics.com) Image 2 of 3 Mark Renshaw and James Courtney with the supercharged Ford Falcon GT. (Image credit: Justin Deeley/inetpics.com) Image 3 of 3 Mark Renshaw got to take a closer look at James Courtney's Ford Falcon V8 Supercar. (Image credit: Justin Deeley/inetpics.com)

Mark Renshaw is no stranger to speed as the lead out man to HTC-Columbia’s star sprinter Mark Cavendish, but today he got to experience a different type of speed when he took two hot laps around the famed Mount Panorama motor racing circuit in Bathurst, Australia. Renshaw was a guest of Dick Johnson Racing ahead of this weekend’s Bathurst 1000, and took a flying lap of the circuit as a passenger in a supercharged Ford Performance Vehicle (FPV) Ford Falcon GT piloted by DJR driver James Courtney.

“That was two seriously fast laps around the Mountain with James Courtney in the new supercharged FPV. Quick!” Renshaw said on Twitter.

Having grown up in Bathurst Renshaw is familiar with the legendary circuit, which he has ridden on more than one occasion. The public roads that make up Mount Panorama were closed to traffic for much of Wednesday as preparation for this weekend’s race.

Renshaw also received a tour around DJR’s pit facilities; including a close inspection of the Ford Falcon V8 Supercar Courtney will contest the weekend’s race in alongside Warren Luff.

Renshaw announced his withdrawal from the Commonwealth Games squad at the weekend, effectively bringing his season to a close. Newly crowned Under 23 world champion Michael Matthews will take Renshaw’s spot in the squad after Renshaw withdrew over fears of contracting dengue fever. The start of Renshaw’s 2010 season was delayed as the rider recovered from a bout of Epstein-Barr Virus, which has led to Renshaw’s cautious approach to the Delhi, India event.

Courtney, a former Jaguar Formula One test driver, has cycled for many years as a part of his fitness training program. Courtney is just one of many cycling enthusiasts in the V8 Supercar field. Walkinshaw Racing’s drivers and many of the crew members are frequently spotted out riding around Melbourne for both training and pleasure.