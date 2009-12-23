Renshaw out with Epstein-Barr

Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw celebrate on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Sirotti)

Mark Renshaw of Team Columbia-HTC is suffering from the Epstein-Barr virus and is out of action until at least January. The Australian is the final lead-out man for sprinter Mark Cavendish.

Renshaw was diagnosed two weeks ago and advised to take a complete break for several months. He had been scheduled to ride the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic in Geelong, the Australian Open Road Championships and the Tour Down Under.

Epstein-Barr virus is related to mononucleosis. It is the same virus which knocked his Columbia teammate Michael Rogers out for most of the 2008 season.

According to the Geelong Advertiser, Renshaw went to the doctor after being extremely fatigued after resuming training.

“He doesn't feel sick which is the terrible thing,” Jayco Bay Cycling Classic organiser John Trevorrow said. “As he started to get back to training he started feeling tired all the time and couldn't work out how he was so tired when he wasn't training hard.”

Renshaw, 27, turned pro with FDJeux.com in 2004. He rode for Credit Agricole from 2006 to 2008, before joining Columbia in 2009. While he didn't have any wins this year, he was instrumental in setting up many of Cavendish's victories, including the win in the finale of the Tour de France, where Renshaw finished second.