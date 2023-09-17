Remi Cavagna wins Tour of Slovakia overall as Soudal-QuickStep dominate

By James Moultrie
published

Kasper Asgreen makes it five-for-five for the Belgian team on final stage

Soudal-QuickStep's Rémi Cavagna on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Kasper Asgreen rounded off a clean sweep of wins for Soudal-QuickStep at the Tour of Slovakia with teammate Rémi Cavagna taking the overall victory.

Cavagna built most of his eventual winning gap of 2:16 with victory on the opening stage using a 45km solo attack on the hilly parcours, starting and finishing in Košice. 

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) took the bunch sprints on stages 2 and 4, both ahead of Cees Bol (Astana Qazaqstan), but there wasn’t to be a hat-trick on today’s final stage for the Belgian as Asgreen attacked late in the final kilometre to complete a perfect five days of racing in Slovakia. 

Stage 3 was won by Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-QuickStep) in a reduced-group sprint after the hardest stage of the race, taking Soudal-QuickStep’s 50th win of the season as a team.

Cavagna lost no time that day, all but confirming his victory of the overall GC with Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Milan Vader (Jumbo-Visma) eventually rounding off the podium on the final day.

The Belgian team ended the race with a haul of five stage victories, the winner’s yellow jersey, green points jersey and the team classification.

Vader and Jumbo-Visma completed a strong five days of racing with the KOM jersey in hand and the youth classification victory for promising development team talent, Colby Simmons.

James Moultrie

