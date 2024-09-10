Remco Evenepoel leads Belgian team at Zurich World Championships

'Remco will do everything to make his ambitions come true' says National Coach Sven Vanthourenhout

Remco Evenepoel at the Olympic Games
Remco Evenepoel at the Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel will lead an eight-rider team representing Belgium at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships, starting September 21 in Zurich.

While Evenepoel has been designated as the team's leader, Maxim Van Gils could also fill a second leadership role during the elite men's 273.9km road race on September 29, the final day of competition. 

