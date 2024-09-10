Remco Evenepoel leads Belgian team at Zurich World Championships
'Remco will do everything to make his ambitions come true' says National Coach Sven Vanthourenhout
Remco Evenepoel will lead an eight-rider team representing Belgium at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships, starting September 21 in Zurich.
While Evenepoel has been designated as the team's leader, Maxim Van Gils could also fill a second leadership role during the elite men's 273.9km road race on September 29, the final day of competition.
The team also includes Victor Campenaerts, Tim Wellens, Jasper Stuyven, Tiesj Benoot, Quinten Hermans and Laurens De Plus.
"The entire team will ride in support of Remco," national Team Coach Sven Vanthourenhout told Sporza.
Absent from the team is Wout van Aert, who crashed heavily on a descent during stage 16 at the Vuelta a España and was forced to abandon the race. His Visma-Lease a Bike team later announced that he would not compete for the remainder of the season.
Evenepoel described Van Aert's season-ending injury as “a big loss” for Belgium ahead of the Worlds.
Evenepoel will also compete in the individual time trial, along with Campanaerts, which takes place on September 22.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
He heads into this event after finishing third overall at the Tour de France and was newly-crowned as the double Olympic champion in the road race and time trial in Paris. He is a favourite to defend his world title in the time trial, an event he won in Glasgow last year, and is one of the favourites to win the road race for the second time in his career after winning in Wollongong in 2022.
"We really enjoyed his performances during the Tour and the Games," said Vanthourenhout, noting that Evenepoel would skip the UEC Road European Championships held from September 11-15 to prepare for the Worlds.
"It's a shame for the public that he's not at the European Championships, but it's a blessing for the World Championships."
Vanthourenhout also said Evenepoel was motivated ahead of his leadership role for the World Championships, but that the cycling community shouldn't be too hard on him if he doesn't win a world title in Zurich.
"Remco will do everything he can to realize his ambitions. But let's be lenient if he doesn't succeed. He always throws himself 100 per cent, so let's support him. But let's not be too strict if it doesn't work out," he said.
After the Tour de France and the Olympic Games, the World Championships would mark a third consecutive peak for Evenepoel, but Vanthourenhout aimed to keep expectations realistic, noting that his rider has had a demanding and successful season.
"We'll have to see about that," he said. "He's working hard and wants to make something of the Worlds: then you've been warned. But it was also a tough and special year. I expect a very good Remco, but we shouldn't start taking it for granted."
Elite men's road race team for Belgium:
- Remco Evenepoel
- Victor Campenaerts
- Tim Wellens
- Jasper Stuyven
- Tiesj Benoot
- Quinten Hermans
- Maxim Van Gils
- Laurens De Plus
Elite men's individual time trial for Belgium:
- Remco Evenepoel
- Victor Campenaerts
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.