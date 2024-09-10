Remco Evenepoel leads Belgian team at Zurich World Championships

Remco Evenepoel will lead an eight-rider team representing Belgium at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships, starting September 21 in Zurich.

While Evenepoel has been designated as the team's leader, Maxim Van Gils could also fill a second leadership role during the elite men's 273.9km road race on September 29, the final day of competition.

The team also includes Victor Campenaerts, Tim Wellens, Jasper Stuyven, Tiesj Benoot, Quinten Hermans and Laurens De Plus.

"The entire team will ride in support of Remco," national Team Coach Sven Vanthourenhout told Sporza.

Absent from the team is Wout van Aert, who crashed heavily on a descent during stage 16 at the Vuelta a España and was forced to abandon the race. His Visma-Lease a Bike team later announced that he would not compete for the remainder of the season.

Evenepoel described Van Aert's season-ending injury as “a big loss” for Belgium ahead of the Worlds.

Evenepoel will also compete in the individual time trial, along with Campanaerts, which takes place on September 22.

He heads into this event after finishing third overall at the Tour de France and was newly-crowned as the double Olympic champion in the road race and time trial in Paris. He is a favourite to defend his world title in the time trial, an event he won in Glasgow last year, and is one of the favourites to win the road race for the second time in his career after winning in Wollongong in 2022.

"We really enjoyed his performances during the Tour and the Games," said Vanthourenhout, noting that Evenepoel would skip the UEC Road European Championships held from September 11-15 to prepare for the Worlds.

"It's a shame for the public that he's not at the European Championships, but it's a blessing for the World Championships."

Vanthourenhout also said Evenepoel was motivated ahead of his leadership role for the World Championships, but that the cycling community shouldn't be too hard on him if he doesn't win a world title in Zurich.

"Remco will do everything he can to realize his ambitions. But let's be lenient if he doesn't succeed. He always throws himself 100 per cent, so let's support him. But let's not be too strict if it doesn't work out," he said.

After the Tour de France and the Olympic Games, the World Championships would mark a third consecutive peak for Evenepoel, but Vanthourenhout aimed to keep expectations realistic, noting that his rider has had a demanding and successful season.

"We'll have to see about that," he said. "He's working hard and wants to make something of the Worlds: then you've been warned. But it was also a tough and special year. I expect a very good Remco, but we shouldn't start taking it for granted."

Elite men's road race team for Belgium:

Remco Evenepoel

Victor Campenaerts

Tim Wellens

Jasper Stuyven

Tiesj Benoot

Quinten Hermans

Maxim Van Gils

Laurens De Plus

Elite men's individual time trial for Belgium: