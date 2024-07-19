Remco Evenepoel has 'no problem' with Tour de France GC rival Jonas Vingegaard staying on his wheel

By
published

Belgian consolidates third place overall, finishes alongside GC rival Vingegaard at Isola 2000

Tour de France 2024: Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel finish stage 19 side by side
Tour de France 2024: Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel finish stage 19 side by side (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) has rejected any possible criticism against Tour de France GC rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) for failing to work with him on the slopes of Isola 2000 as the two were dropped by stage winner and race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Evenepoel and Vingegaard finally crossed the line 1:42 down on Pogačar after the Slovenian attacked around half way up the 16.1 kilometre Alpine ascent, all but sealing his overall Tour de France victory. The race concludes on Sunday with an individual time trial in Nice.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.