Remco Evenepoel confirms 2023 Giro d'Italia participation

Remco Evenepoel has confirmed that he will ride the Giro d’Italia in 2023, ending weeks of speculation over whether he would make a return to the race where he made his Grand Tour debut in 2021.

The QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider and defending world champion will be a top favourite on a course featuring three time trials, a speciality in which the Belgian has always excelled.

After Evenepoel won the 2022 Vuelta a España, speculation had been rife as to whether he would take part in the 2023 Giro or head to the Tour de France instead.

But the Belgian star has now confirmed that he will make the corsa rosa his Grand Tour priority for next season. He abandoned the Giro on his Grand Tour debut in 2021, though the race was his first competitive outing after breaking his pelvis in a crash at Il Lombardia the previous year.

More to follow…