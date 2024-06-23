A score to settle – New team, same ambition for Primož Roglič at Tour de France

By
published

Slovenian star has unfinished business on multiple fronts with cycling’s biggest bike race

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

If  Primož Roglič finally succeeds in conquering the Tour de France this summer, at 34 years and nine months, he won’t just become the race’s second oldest ever winner. He’ll also have finally laid a good many ghosts of missed opportunities and misfortunes in the Tour, and elsewhere, to rest.

To understand how ill-starred Roglič’s relationship with the Tour has been, you have to rewind to 2020, of course, and how clearly he looked to be on track to victory that year. Indeed, when he crossed the finish line to claim the stage 4 win at Orcieres-Merlette - which, amazingly for a rider as successful as Roglič, remains his most recent victory at the Tour - it had all the feel of a hefty down payment on a serious bid to triumph overall.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.